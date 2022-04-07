The ongoing broadband project referred to as the “broadband initiative” was briefly discussed at the Bedford County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday, March 28.
Two items regarding this were brought before the board, one being the consideration of a resolution to accept the final project and releasing the retainage that is associated with part two of the Trent’s Ferry/Woods Landing amendment to phase two of this broadband initiative, being completed by Zitel LLC.
The purpose of phase two was to continue addressing internet coverage gaps that is happening in the community. Part 1 included four builds that were completed in January 2021.
The most recent subscriber report provided by Zitel in January 2022 indicate that, according to the board of supervisors’ meeting packet, “247 homes have subscribed to this service to-date.” This contract was amended to expanded into the Trent’s Ferry and Woods Landing areas, and the final completion of this was reached on March 4.
The second item discussed was the appropriation of the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI) grant funds for both the Zitel and Shentel broadband projects.
On Dec. 15, Bedford County was notified by VATI of broadband grant awards, and the county was awarded $8,642,313 for a project with Shentel and $8,523,908.31 for a project with Zitel.
The county partnered with a regional grant by the West Piedmont Planning District Commission on behalf of Riverstreet, but the board decided that it does not need to appropriate VATI grant funds on behalf of that project. It is anticipated these projects will be complete within 18 months of a signed contract with both VATI, Shentel and Zitel.
The board approved both the final phase of the broadband initiative, and appropriation of VATI grant funds.
