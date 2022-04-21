The Lake Quilters Guild at Smith Mountain Lake will hold its semi-annual quilt show April 29 and 30 at the Bethlehem United Methodist Church located at 13586 South Old Moneta Road in Moneta.
Show times will be Friday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, April 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The theme of the show is “Every Story has a Quilt … Every Quilt has a Story. There will be more than 100 hand-made quilts, wearables, quilt bee displays and stories about quilts and their quilt makers. Viewers will be able to cast ballots for their favorite quilts in each size category.
Admission is $10 per person.
For additional information, check out the website at www.lakequilters.org.
