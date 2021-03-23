In order to provide customers with easy access to make payments and more payment options, the Bedford Regional Water Authority (BRWA) has implemented an advanced electronic billing and payment solution. The upgraded online account access and payments system has an expanded online payment portal and the additional ability to pay by phone or text message.
The new service brings a user-friendly online payment portal enabling customers to view and pay bills, schedule one-time and automatic payments, securely store payment information for later use, review up to 24 months of past bills, and enroll in paperless billing. Email notifications can be sent when the bill is ready to view, just before the due date, and when a scheduled payment is pending. Creating an account is recommended, however, it is not necessary to view bills and make a payment.
“The BRWA is always looking for new methods and technologies to enhance our interaction with our customers and provide them the best experience possible,” said Jill Underwood, the director of finance for the BRWA. “Switching to Invoice Cloud is a great step in allowing customers to have more options in how they pay their bill, regardless of the day or time, and more easily access their information online.”
The pay by phone option is available 24/7 and is an alternative for customers who may not be interested in going online. Customers may call 844-943-3984 anytime, enter their account information and follow the prompts to make a payment or get their latest account balance.
With Pay by Text, customers can stay informed by receiving text notifications about their bill and additionally have the option to respond via text message to make a payment using their default payment method. Customers can enroll in Pay by Text when making an online payment or within their online account.
Visit www.brwa.com for more information and to access the payment portal.
The Bedford Regional Water Authority (BRWA) provides water and wastewater services to the residents and businesses in Bedford County and the Town of Bedford; additionally, the BRWA partners with the Western Virginia Water Authority to serve customers surrounding Smith Mountain Lake in both Bedford and Franklin County.
There’s more to this story in the upcoming issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.