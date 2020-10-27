It is not too early to think about those on your Christmas list, add to your own holiday décor and learn about the Vinton History Museum.
Plan a visit to the museum to enjoy the holiday decorations, do some local history research, view interesting exhibits, and do some shopping at the Museum Gift Niche.
The Gift Niche offers one-of-a-kind items. Museum volunteers have been making personalized holiday baskets. Holiday décor items and museum items commemorating the Town of Vinton also are available – Vinton Tapestry Throws, Roland E. Cook note cards, Vinton T-shirts, William Byrd High School Annuals, Memory Bricks to be put under the Museum Pergola and Vinton Historical Society Annual Memberships.
All sales benefit the local museum.
Social distancing protocols are in place, and masks are required due to COVID-19 crisis.
Shopping suggestions include:
• Town of Vinton Tapestry Throw (54” x 70”), which is a 100 percent cotton Jacquard woven blanket with a two-inch fringe. The clarity of detail and wide range of colors make the custom tapestry a work of art. $60 (plus $10 if shipping is required). Price includes sales tax.
• My Story Begins Here – Vinton Virginia T-shirts, $15. Price includes sales tax.
• Collector Vinton Christmas Ornaments, $3 each or 2 for $5. Price includes sales tax.
• Roland E. Cook note cards, pack of 10, $5. Price includes sales tax.
• Commemorative Engraved Brick at the Vinton History Museum Memory Pergola, $50.
• Vintage William Byrd High School, the Black Swan, annuals from various years, $20. Price includes sales tax.
• Holiday Gift Baskets, various prices. Price includes sales tax.
• Membership in the Vinton Historical Society: individual $15, corporate $150, lifetime individual $150.
Contact info@vintonhistorymuseum.org or 540-342-8634, or drop by the Vinton History Museum at 210 E. Jackson Ave. in Vinton.
The museum is open Monday to Friday and the first Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 pm.
Its upcoming schedule is:
• Nov. 6-7: Wiring of Reindeer and Decorate Museum for Holidays (volunteers needed)
• Nov. 11: Veteran’s Day – museum closed
• Nov. 23-27: Museum closed for Thanksgiving holiday
• Dec. 19 to Jan. 11: Museum closed for Christmas break
2020 Vinton Historical Society officers and directors are: President Randy Layman; Vice President Jan Dickens; Secretary Marie Bell; Treasurer Debbie Pitts; Assistant Treasurer Denny Dickens; Program Chairman Mary Beth Layman; Directors Denny Dickens, Judy Kelley, JoAnn Newman and Mary Beth Layman; and Directors Emeritus Doug and Mattie Forbes.
