Wirtz, VA (24184)

Today

Tropical storm conditions likely. Windy with rain, at times heavy this morning. Breaks of sun late in the day. High 78F. SE winds shifting to WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 52F. W winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.