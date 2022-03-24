Approximately $10,000 of Milwaukee power tools were reported stolen from a H.L. Plumbing van in Bedford County, and two suspects were sought as of Friday, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.
Warrants have been obtained for Robert Edward Figg and Gabrielle Leigh Waller, but their whereabouts were not known, and they haven’t been arrested as of Friday.
The sheriff’s office took a larceny report Thursday from H.L. Plumbing, who is working on the new sub-division across from Jefferson Forest High School. During the nighttime hours, suspects allegedly forced open one of the plumbing vans and stole the power tools.
Two suspects were captured on camera between 12:30 a.m. and 12:45 a.m. at the larceny site, and the Sheriff’s Office requested the public’s assistance in identifying them.
On Friday, investigators received information about these suspects and were able to recover the majority of the tools that were stolen. The tools have been returned to the owner.
“We received a bunch of tips and information in this case, and we would like to thank everyone for their cooperation,” Sheriff Mike Miller stated.
Figg and Waller were each charged with one felony count of property damage and one felony count of grand larceny.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts may call dispatch at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900, or enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on a mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.
