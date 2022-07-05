Wirtz, VA (24184)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 94F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.