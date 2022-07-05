Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount will welcome Henry Rollins to the stage Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 8 p.m., as part of Rollins’ “Good to See You 2022” tour. Doors will open at 7 p.m.
In describing Rollins, the tendency is to try to squeeze as many labels as possible into a single sentence. “Diatribist, confessor, provocateur, humorist, even motivational speaker,” The Washington Post said. Entertainment Weekly’s list includes, “Punk Rock icon. Spoken word poet. Actor. Author. DJ. Is there anything this guy can’t do?”
On the “Good To See You 2022” tour, Rollins will recount the events of his life in the brief pre-COVID period since the last tour and when things got even stranger over the last several months. It’s been an interesting time to say the least, and he’s got some great stories to tell.
Rollins has toured the world as a spoken word artist, as frontman for both Rollins Band and Black Flag, and as a solitary traveler with insatiable curiosity, favoring road-less-traveled locales in places such as Nepal, Sri Lanka, Siberia, North Korea, South Sudan and Iran.
Tickets are sold at harvester-music.com.
