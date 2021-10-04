Lake Christian Ministries (LCM) has stepped in to fill a last-minute vacancy in the roster of charities that will benefit from the proceeds of this year’s 30th anniversary edition of the Smith Mountain Lake Charity Home Tour.
Sandra Morse, Home Tour Board president, announced the substitution after LCM confirmed it will fill the opening resulting from the Franklin County Family YMCA’s withdrawal from participation.
“Despite the short notice, we are hopeful that our volunteers will rise to the occasion and help Lake Christian Ministries benefit from this important fundraising event,” said LCM Executive Director Jane Winters. “The economic impact from the ongoing pandemic has created great need in the lake community. We will use the proceeds from this event to underwrite the additional services that are assisting local families in need.”
In its 29-event history, the Home Tour has distributed nearly $4 million in proceeds to some 45 charities. Each of this year’s participating charities is paired with one of the private homes that will be welcoming visitors on Columbus Day weekend, Oct. 8-10, and is responsible for recruiting many of the volunteers needed to assist with docking, parking, check-in and hosting within the homes. LCM will now be staffing the Waro home in Goodview.
Volunteers — who, like Tour-goers, will be required to wear face coverings while inside this year’s homes — are still needed, and those who wish to help may sign up for one or more four-hour Tour weekend shifts by visiting smlcharityhometour.org and clicking on the “volunteer” tab. Cash donations and ticket purchases ($25 in advance; $30 on Tour weekend) may also be made at the site.
“The YMCA absolutely hated to step away from the Tour this year, but out of an abundance of caution, we made the difficult decision to do so,” said Franklin County YMCA CEO Kevin McAlexander. “We are so grateful to Lake Christian Ministries and the Charity Home Tour board for their understanding. We hope to be a part of the Tour in the future when things have settled down a bit.”
“We will miss having the Franklin County Family YMCA as a participant this year and hope they’ll indeed return for future years,” Sandra Morse said. “We are grateful to LCM for stepping in last-minute and are pleased to once again have them as one of our Tour benefactors.”
