In its December meeting, the Southwest Virginia Deputy Commissioner of the Revenue Association voted to donate $3,500 to Feeding Southwest Virginia, a regional branch of the Feeding America Organization.
Deputies in the Franklin County Commissioner of the Revenue office are part of the association’s 110+ membership throughout Southwest Virginia.
“This action is yet another example of how giving deputy commissioners of the revenue are of their services and resources,” Association President and Smyth County Master Deputy Sara Kegley remarked.
The motion to appropriate a portion of the fund was offered by Wise County Master Deputy John Mullins in response to the association’s quest to give to a worthy cause.
“This year has been a year many of us would like to forget,” said Mullins. “It has changed our lives, at home and the workplace. But Southwestern Virginians are strong and resilient. We are our best when we are helping others.”
Association members voted to donate the entire amount to help food banks throughout the region. After receiving news of the gift, Feeding Southwest Virginia associate Joe Kessler offered his heartfelt appreciation.
“Thanks so much for contacting us with regards to the donation being made by the Deputy Commissioners of the Revenue Association,” he said. “We are so grateful in having your support to help us fight hunger all across our 26-county, nine-city region. With the association’s gift, we will recognize you as an official civic partner under our Funds, Fun and Food partnership initiative — our posts on Linkedin and Facebook will recognize that the association has made a donation that will help us to provide 17,500 meals to the region! Thank you for helping us feed our neighbors this winter!”
The Southwest Virginia Deputy Association was one of the first Deputy Commissioners of the Revenue organizations to form in the Commonwealth. Its members have always stressed the desire to grow in professionalism, knowledge and service. In a subsequent email communication to the group, Kegley stated, “Bless you one and all ... I am so very proud of our deputies for supporting this program. This is truly a team effort.”
For further information, call Smyth County Deputy Commissioner of the Revenue Sara Kegley at 276-782-4040, ext. 3.
