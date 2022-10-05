All schools in Bedford County Public Schools (BCPS) are fully accredited, according to data released by the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE).
Earlier this month, BCPS projected it would earn full accreditation based on internal reports and testing data. The state’s data confirmed this projection.
“To have all of our schools fully accredited is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our students, teachers, staff and administrators,” stated Dr. Karen Woodford, the division’s chief learning officer. “Our goal is to keep working hard to maintain and exceed our current scores and to close the gaps exacerbated during the pandemic.”
Calculations take into account a series of School Quality Indicators, some of which include year-to-year growth on specific SOLs, as well as achievement gaps between all students in a school and various demographic groups.
High school calculations also include the Graduation and Completion Index and factors such as a school’s dropout rate. Successes are based on combined rates, which refer to students at a school who passed the SOL test or who demonstrated growth compared to the previous year.
BCPS showed significant improvement in all areas from 2021 to 2022 with reading and writing SOL scores that surpassed the state average.
Learn more about Virginia’s revised Standards of Accreditation (SOA) by visiting the VDOE website at https://doe.virginia.gov/boe/accreditation.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.