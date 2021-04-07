The Moneta Athletic Club (MAC) offers a variety of classes that can help with cardio, muscle building and endurance.
Some of these classes are geared toward those who are older, such as SilverSneakers and Renew Active, which are accepted by most insurances. Their main goal is to make people active.
For Silver Sneakers, there are different types of classes, such as Chair Yoga and Silver Sneakers Classic. Certified trainer Kim Scott said it’s open to any member of the MAC. The other certified trainer is Frank Godsey.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.