As another school year winds down, employees retiring from Bedford County Public Schools were recognized in a special video by the school system. Recognized were:
• Mary Cousart (49 years of service) – Bedford Elementary School
• Joseph Hubble (38 years of service) – Staunton River High School
• Joyce Bailey (37 years of service) – Goodview Elementary School
• Teresa Coles (37 years of service) – Liberty High School
• Patricia Hubbard (36 years of service) – Jefferson Forest High School
• Mike Roebuck (36 years of service) – Montvale Elementary School
• Dave Young (34 years of service) – Forest Middle School
• Diane Barrett (33 years of service) – Bedford Elementary School
• Vicki Elmore (32 years of service) – Liberty High School
• Robin Luhmann (32 years of service) – Boonsboro Elementary School
• Debra Mills (32 years of service) – Forest Middle School
• William Mitchell (32 years of service) – Staunton River High School
• James Ayers (30 years of service) – Staunton River Middle School
• Donna Hensley (30 years of service) – Forest Elementary School
• Clair Mooney (30 years of service) – Otter River Elementary School
• Lisa Lovelace (29 years of service) – Forest Middle School
• Stephen Mills (29 years of service) – Jefferson Forest High School
• Evelyn Swain (29 years of service) – Staunton River High School
• Carolyn Clark (27 years of service) – New London Academy
• Martha Nowlin (25 years of service) – Big Island Elementary School
• Vicky Putt (25 years of service) – Thomas Jefferson Elementary School
• Jedd Zaring (24 years of service) – Jefferson Forest High School
• Sharon Dickman (23 years of service) – Forest Elementary School
• Jerry Hailey (23 years of service) – Transportation
• Patricia Knox (23 years of service) – School Board Office
• Julie Nagley (23 years of service) – New London Academy
• Margaret Williamson (23 years of service) – Jefferson Forest High School
• Robert Carson (22 years of service) – Susie G. Gibson Science and Technology Center
• Dennis Perdue (22 years of service) – Goodview Elementary School
• Joyce Brown (21 years of service) – Stewartsville Elementary School
• Alice Fondham (19 years of service) – New London Academy
• Elizabeth Smith (18 years of service) – Staunton River High School
• Pamela Brown (17 years of service) – Forest Middle School
• Kenny Kanode (17 years of service) – School Board Office
• Shannie McKee (17 years of service) – Stewartsville Elementary School
• Cynthia McKinney (17 years of service) – Boonsboro Elementary School
• Deborah Coleman (16 years of service) – Jefferson Forest High School
• Donna Wheeler (16 years of service) – Bedford Elementary School
• Kathy Abbott (15 years of service) – Boonsboro Elementary School
• Mary Barrow (12 years of service) – Bedford Elementary School
• Nancy Reed (11 years of service) – Staunton River High School
• Joseph Spinner (10 years of service) – Liberty Middle School
• Sherry Duff (8 years of service) – New London Academy
• Larry Harris (6 years of service) – Staunton River High School
• Annie Mae Meador (6 years of service) – Stewartsville Elementary School
• Andy Shelton (6 years of service) – Staunton River High School
• Teresa Blackwell (5 years of service) – Jefferson Forest High School
• Katherine Farrar (4 years of service) – Jefferson Forest High School
The video concluded by stating, “Wherever life takes you next, enjoy every moment! You will be missed. We celebrate your service and dedication ...” The Smith Mountain Eagle thanks these dedicated school employees for their years of service to the county.
