Sheriff’s office seeks stolen camper from Huddleston

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a camper stolen from the Huddleston area of Bedford County.
It is a 2014 Wildwood X-lite ES Camper that is white in color.
The camper was last known to be in place on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 13.
The camper has had a new spare tire mount to the rear of the camper.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Investigator Ellis at 540-586-4800, dispatch at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.
Anyone can enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on a mobile device.
Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.
