The Virginia Department of Education recently announced $12 million in state School Security Equipment Grants to protect students, faculty and visitors in 583 schools in 93 school divisions, including Bedford, Franklin and Pittsylvania Counties.
The grants will pay for video monitoring systems, voice and video internal communications systems, school bus interior cameras, mass notification systems, visitor-identification systems, access control systems, two-way radios, security vestibules and other security upgrades.
“The health and safety of students and school staff is paramount,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane. “These grants are an important part of equipping schools with the systems necessary to mitigate security risks, detect threats and connect schools with first responders. The commonwealth continues to lead the nation in proactively addressing school safety as VDOE works in partnership with other state agencies and local school divisions to keep students, faculty and visitors safe in our schools.”
The criteria for making the awards — developed by VDOE and the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services — give priority to schools most in need of modern security equipment, schools with relatively high numbers of offenses, schools with equipment needs identified by a school security audit, and schools in divisions least able to afford security upgrades.
Local divisions awarded grants are as follows:
• Bedford County — $166,410 for Goodview Elementary, Huddleston Elementary, Moneta Elementary, Staunton River High, Staunton River Middle, Stewartsville Elementary, Bedford Elementary, Bedford Primary, Big Island Elementary, Boonsboro Elementary, Forest Elementary, Jefferson Forest High, Liberty High, New London Academy Elementary and Otter River Elementary.
• Franklin County — $28,720 for Burnt Chimney Elementary, Dudley Elementary, Franklin County High, Benjamin Franklin Middle, Boones Mill Elementary, Callaway Elementary, Ferrum Elementary, Henry Elementary and Rocky Mount Elementary.
• Pittsylvania County — $250,000 for Brosville Elementary, Chatham Middle, John L. Hurt Elementary and Mount Airy Elementary.
A local match of 25 percent is required of most divisions. Three school divisions with composite indices of local-ability-to-pay of less than 0.2 — Buena Vista, Lee County and Scott County — are exempt from the local-match requirement.
The 2019 Appropriation Act doubled the total annual appropriation for the grant program — effective in 2020 — from $6 million, to $12 million. The 2019 General Assembly also approved Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposal to increase the maximum award per school division — also effective in 2020 — from $100,000 to $250,000.
The School Security Equipment Grants program was established by the 2013 General Assembly in the aftermath of the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut.
