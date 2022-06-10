On May 18, Sheriff Mike Miller and his command staff with Bedford County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) assisted its Community Services Division in celebrating its graduates of the 31st Citizen’s Police Academy Session.
“For 11 weeks, with a passion for learning, these graduates attended classes to gain a greater insight into the daily operations of BCSO along with many of our affiliate agencies,” the sheriff’s office stated.
This academy covered subject material such as: crime prevention, firearms standards, Virginia laws with local J&D judge, corrections, domestic violence/social services programs, K9 demos, and more.
“When it comes to the safety and vitality of Bedford County, we could not do it without the involvement of our citizens and the bridge that they help build between law enforcement and our community,” the sheriff’s office stated. “Congratulations to each and every member who spent their time with us over the course of this session!”
The BCSO Citizen’s Police Academy runs two sessions a year, one night per week, for those who want to learn more about how their local department protects and serves the citizens of our county. Applications for the Citizens Police Academy can be found on Bedford County Sheriff’s Office website.
“We hope to see you next session!” the sheriff’s office stated.
