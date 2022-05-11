Bluegrass Music Series returns to state park

Four bands have been scheduled for this year’s Ray Judd’s Music in the Park at Smith Mountain Lake State Park.
The decades-long summer series is sponsored by the park’s Friends group. The bands will appear on the fourth Saturdays of the month as follows:
• May 28 – Two Young, Two Old
• June 25 - The Wildfire Band
• July 23 – The Country Boys
• Aug. 27 – The Hard Times Band
The bands will be accompanied by the Old Dominion Cloggers dance group, comprised of five or six couples from Henry County. They will perform clogging, a combination of flat-footing and clogging steps to “Old Time or Bluegrass” style music. Their lively routines may be recognized from square dance calls.
