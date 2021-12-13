Southside Electric Cooperative and banking partner CoBank donated a combined $15,000 to the National D-Day Memorial Foundation a week before Thanksgiving, supporting the Bedford County organization’s expansion plans.
Standing near the Overlord monument on a picturesque Nov. 17 morning, SEC President and CEO Jeff Edwards and Vice President of Member and Public Relations Ron White presented matching $7,500 checks to Foundation President April Cheek-Messier and Associate Director of Development Courtney Godsey.
The donations from the Cooperative and CoBank’s Sharing Success program will support the foundation’s plans to expand the D-Day Memorial located off U.S. 460. Initial plans call for an amphitheater and walking trail and later a welcome center, museum and education/event center in the design of what a French village would have looked like during the D-Day landing on June 6, 1944. Still considered the largest joint air, sea and land operation in history, the invasion was called Overlord.
“We are so grateful to Southside Electric Cooperative and CoBank for their support of the National D-Day Memorial and our veterans. It means a great deal to have SEC continue to give back to the community, and we are especially appreciative of how this allows us to appropriately recognize and pay tribute to those who have served and sacrificed for our country,” Cheek-Messier said.
