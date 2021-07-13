Bedford County Sheriff Mike Miller presented a $1,000 scholarship to a recent graduate of Staunton River High School, Cameron Morris, on behalf of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Institute.
The Virginia Sheriffs’ Institute was established as a non-profit organization, founded to provide education and training to members of the institute, including sheriffs and deputy sheriffs across Virginia.
The VSI Scholarship Committee awards scholarships to help support college students pursuing an education in Criminal Justice while attending a Virginia college or university. The scholarships are available only to students in jurisdictions where sheriffs participated in scholarship fundraising efforts.
Cameron first became interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement when he took a forensics class during his junior year of high school.
Cameron plans to attend Radford University in the fall and is looking forward to joining the law enforcement profession when he completes his education.
