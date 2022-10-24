A 22-year-old Union Hall man died in a motorcycle crash Saturday on Route 40 in Franklin County, according to the Virginia State Police today.
The crash occurred at 6:54 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, on Route 40 at the intersection of Route 705 in Franklin County.
A 2004 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling east on Route 40 at a high rate of speed when the motorcycle struck a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado, which was making a left turn onto Route 40 from Route 705.
James Dean Frith, 22, of Union Hall, drove the Yamaha. Frith was wearing his helmet and died at the scene.
Coy A. Hodges, 45, of Rocky Mount, drove the Chevrolet. Hodges was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured.
According to the Responding Fire online news page, the incident occurred on the 3300 block of Route 40 Old Franklin Turnpike in the area of Chestnut Hill Road and Webster Road.
The roadway was blocked and being detoured around the accident scene until it was reopened and units cleared the scene by 10:36 p.m.
By 11:03 p.m., Virginia State Police confirmed one fatality as a result of the accident.
Responding were Company 4 Glade Hill, Med. 1-4 Franklin County Public Safety (FCPS), Med. 1-7 FCPS, Response 4 FCPS, Captain 1 FCPS and PS-29 FCPS.
The crash remains under investigation by the Virginia State Police.
