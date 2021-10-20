The SML Business Expo returned in 2021 after skipping 2020 and featured 83 different businesses at Eastlake Community Church on Friday.
The event was hosted by the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce (SMLRCC).
It wasn’t just a way for prospective employees to see the different business vendors, but it was a way for a lot of businesses owners or representatives to connect with each other.
“We actually have heard from quite a few of our businesses here that by being here, they’ve connected with so many other local businesses that they never knew,” said Erin Stanley, SMLRCC’s member relations and events manager. “It’s been a really good benefit both for the community and our businesses.”
