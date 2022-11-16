At Bedford County Public School Board’s meeting Thursday, Nov. 10, citizen Cindy Younghouse of District 7 spoke about a new rule that addresses gender diversity and pointed out that the school board draft policy currently does not protect against misgendering.
“Misgendering students creates unsafe spaces,” Younghouse said.
Misgendering refers to using the wrong name and/or pronoun to identify an individual by a preferred gender and/or sex. Younghouse asked for the school board to revise the current policy.
