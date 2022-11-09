Franklin County Humane Society partners with Petsmart Charities

Franklin County Humane Society Inc./Planned Pethood Clinic & Adoption Center recently announced a partnership with PetSmart Charities to bring adoptable pets to Roanoke Valley View PetSmart in support of National Adoption Week, taking place this week until Nov. 13.
During the in-store event, Franklin County Humane Society invites potential pet parents to meet adoptable pets in their area. Opportunities will be given to spend time with animals in need of loving homes in a spacious area. Staff and volunteers will help potential adopters learn about caring for a pet and the types of tools, products and services they may need.
Each year, more than five million pets enter animal shelters in need of homes.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
