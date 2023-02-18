Smith Mountain Lake resident David Metzger is currently publishing his fifth young reader chapter book that both entertains and teaches history to young readers.
When Metzger told his son he intended to write about lessons learned in life, his son asked: “Why don’t you write about Patrick?”
Patrick was the subject of bedtime stories Metzger told his son as a youth. That led to the Patrick Trilogy — three young reader chapter books. One each is set in the 1700s, 1800s and 1900s. While set in different centuries, these books all have a degree of storyline symmetry.
Metzger has since published a fourth book about fictional 10-year-old Betsy set in the Revolutionary War. He is currently publishing a follow-up book about a fictional Betsy set in the American West.
All these historical fiction young reader books are extensively illustrated and teach values. Below are descriptions of each book.
