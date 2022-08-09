Bedford Museum local history summer camp held

The Bedford Museum and Genealogical Library recently held its 2022 “Hands on Local History” summer camp.
The camp, which was held June 27 to July 1, was for children going in the second to eighth grades. These campers, which ranged from 7 to 12 years old, came from all over the area, some as far as Franklin County and one from Chesterfield County. The children had fun throughout the week learning new things at the old Bedford Alum Springs Hotel in the historic New London village, near Forest.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
