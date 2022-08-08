The Smith Mountain Lake Association(SMLA)announced the results of the fifth bacterial testing of the season.
Water samples taken July 19 at 14 sites around Smith Mountain Lake showed that all but one of the sites satisfied the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) Standard for recreational waters. The one site that exceeded the VDH guidelines was located at the head of Becky’s Creek near Bayside Marina and Yacht Club.
It is not unusual for bacterial readings to become elevated immediately following a period of heavy rain such as was experienced in the past several days. Heavy rainfall leads to considerable runoff into the lake from the surrounding watershed area, which may include agricultural waste, lawn fertilizer and wildlife waste. Each of these can pollute the water with bacteria and nutrients that promote the growth of bacteria and algae. The resulting spike in bacterial concentrations typically dissipates within one to three days because the bacteria do not thrive in the diluted environment of the lake.
