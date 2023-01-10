Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has awards banquet

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office held its annual awards banquet on Dec. 3. Shown with Sheriff Bill Overton (center) are Byron Hicks (COPS Volunteer of the Year), Investigator Grant Wickline (Investigator of the Year), Lt. Jeff McCarty (Patrol Deputy of the Year), Sharon Ingram and Jen Gammons (both Communications Officer of the Year), and David Persson (Corrections Deputy of the Year). Katrina Hancock (Civilian Employee of the Year) is not pictured.