Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has awards banquet

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office held its annual awards banquet on Saturday evening, Dec. 3.
“It is a great time of fellowship with the entire department and families, while enjoying a delicious meal from Adell’s Catering,” the sheriff’s office stated.
Members were recognized for their years of service and also presented with peer-nominated awards for 2022.
“Congratulations to all those who were recognized!” the sheriff’s office stated.
The following were the awards followed by person who won it:
• COPS Volunteer of the Year: Byron Hicks
• Investigator of the Year: Investigator Grant Wickline
• Patrol Deputy of the Year: Lt. Jeff McCarty
• Communications Officer of the Year: Sharon Ingram
• Communications Officer of the Year: Jen Gammons
• Corrections Deputy of the Year: David Persson
• Civilian Employee of the Year: Katrina Hancock
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.