Franklin County Supervisor Leland Mitchell dies Sat.

Leland Mitchell, Franklin County Board of Supervisors member and chairman of the Franklin County Broadband Authority, died early Saturday morning.
Mitchell was the longest serving member of the current board of supervisors at which he began his fifth term this past January. Mitchell was first elected to the board of supervisors representing the Snow Creek District in November 2005 and he has continued to serve since taking office in January 2006.
Mitchell’s colleagues elected him as chairman of the board of supervisors in 2020, and he helped navigate the county during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“(During his tenure on the board), Mr. Mitchell became a champion for the deployment of high-speed broadband within the rural areas of Franklin County while serving as chairman of the Broadband Authority, where he most recently worked with his colleagues to secure approximately $25 million in state and federal funding to now begin connecting thousands of homes and businesses with high speed internet throughout the county,” stated Ronnie Thompson, chairman of the board of supervisors.
In addition to broadband connectivity, Mitchell worked with his local and regional colleagues to welcome Franklin County as a member of the Western Virginia Water Authority, thereby securing a public system for water and wastewater utilities.
“Supervisor Leland Mitchell was a gentleman with a steadying presence on the board during the great recession helping guide the fiscal policy of the county to ensure the employees and citizens of Franklin County always took priority,” stated Board
