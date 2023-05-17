Ridge View Bank is nearing completion of construction of its Smith Mountain Lake branch, which is slated to open in mid-June. The new brank is located at 160 Apron Road in Hardy, near Westlake Corners.
Ridge View Bank calls it branch banks ‘SMART Centers’. As a small business- and commercial-focused bank, it offers a multitude of products for business owners, for their company needs, and for their employees, in an all-inclusive way of doing business. At the Smith Mountain Lake branch, Ridge View will also offer commercial bankers and private bankers, in addition to its full retail branch staff.
“We will have treasury services and private wealth employees available to meet with clients at their convenience,” said Carrie McConnell, president of Ridge View Bank in Virginia. “Commercial banking encompasses commercial and industrial lending (often referred to as C&I), as well as commercial real estate and any related ancillary needs. Ridge View has treasury services in house, which comprises such things as merchant services, business credit cards, ACH, wires, remote deposit, positive pay, and online banking, among others.”
The Smith Mountain Lake branch will be open Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Extended hours through the bank’s ETM machines will also be available and accessible through two drive-thru lanes. An ETM will also be in the lobby of the branch.
“[ETM machines offer] a live bank employee on a screen who can complete almost any transaction that a traditional drive-thru teller can,” said McConnell. “Extended hours are offered through the drive-thru – Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., and 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturdays.”
McConnell said that the ETM machines can also be used as a traditional ATM, with customers having the option of speaking to a live bank employee or proceeding with a normal ATM transaction.
Ridge View Bank aims to further build upon its commercial and private banking business. In mid-2021, McConnell hired seasoned and successful commercial and private bankers Todd Hammock and Rob Shorter – both of whom have lived and worked in the local banking industry for a number of years – to serve commercial and private bankers. The positive impact that Hammock and Shorter have made is a significant reason for why the Smith Mountain Lake branch of Ridge View Bank is opening in the area, according to McConnell.
“Building our second location at Smith Mountain Lake was a no-brainer,” said McConnell. “It is more of a year-round community now, and our location is second-to-none. We are known for our high-tech, customer-focused approach, so even if clients don’t live in the immediate community, we can still effectively service their needs.
McConnell said that one of the main pillars of Ridge View is giving back to the community, whether it be through financial means for non-profits and others, through volunteerism from its employees, or in any other way it can help enhance the community.
Ridge View Bank at Smith Mountain Lake has already been fully staffed. In addition to the commercial and private bankers available, the SMART Center will include a manager, Lesley Carter, an assistant manager and three universal associates.
“We are very pleased to have Lesley Carter on board as our manager at Smith Mountain Lake,” said McConnell. “Lesley is well-known in the community, having served at another bank in the Westlake corridor.”
Ridge View Bank is a division of CNB Bank, a holding company based in Pennsylvania. The first Ridge View Bank branch in Virginia opened in Salem earlier this year.
