The University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences in Lexington, Kentucky, welcomes its new class for the Fall 2020 semester.
Nathan Duncan of Bedford is one of 1,593 incoming freshmen in UK’s College of Arts & Sciences. Nathan’s academic major is physics.
University of Kentucky students come from all 120 counties of the Commonwealth, all 50 states, and more than 100 countries. UK is ranked among the top 10 percent of public institutions for research expenditures — “a tangible symbol of the breadth and depth of discoveries that have changed lives and communities,” UK stated.
Duncan joins the tradition of those discovering what is possible.
Home to 19 academic departments that offer major degrees in 27 disciplines and 36 minors, the College of Arts and Sciences provides education in fundamentals to every undergraduate student at the University of Kentucky and builds foundations for advanced study in every field.
“Its faculty integrates innovative research with exceptional teaching and outreach, thereby providing paths to understanding the past, solving the problems of today, and imagining the possibilities of tomorrow,” UK stated.
Read more in the next week's issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.