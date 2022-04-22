Attorney Craig P. Tiller is partnering with the Bedford Public Library System this spring for a “Planning Ahead” workshop to walk participants through the steps in creating a final will. Q&A will follow the presentation.
“Planning for the future through final wills can be confusing, whether it’s understanding legal terms, filling out legal documents, or just finding sound advice,” the library system stated. “If you’re in need of help in drafting your will, look no further!”
The Moneta library will hold the workshop at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 19, and the Stewartsville library will hold it at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24.
Registration for each program is required, and seats are limited. Once spots are full, names can be added to a waitlist. Registration may be made online at bedford.librarycalendar.com. Workshops may be canceled if a minimum of five registrants is not reached.
For additional information or questions, visit www.bplsonline.org or call a local branch: Moneta at 540-425-7004; or Stewartsville at 540-425-7008.
