Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced April 15 that he has chosen additional key administration appointments.
Board appointments included Debbie Petrine of Moneta and Ron Miller of Forest, who were appointed to the Commission on Higher Education Board.
“This group of talented individuals will help achieve Virginia’s promise to be the best in class in education, business and industry. I’m so honored to have these leaders join the administration in strengthening the spirit of Virginia and delivering for Virginians,” Youngkin said.
