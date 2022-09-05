Erin Wienke of Vinton made the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia.
This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.
The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is a top 10 public research university developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition.
The institute offers business, computing, design, engineering, liberal arts and sciences degrees. Its nearly 44,000 students, representing 50 states and 149 countries, study at the main campus in Atlanta, at campuses in France and China, and through distance and online learning.
As a leading technological university, Georgia Tech is an engine of economic development for Georgia, the Southeast, and the nation, conducting more than $1 billion in research annually for government, industry and society.
For more information, visit gatech.edu.
