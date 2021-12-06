A house fire Saturday in Moneta resulted in the death of a dog and hospitalization of a firefighter.
According to the Bedford County Department of Fire & Rescue, the Bedford 911 Communications Center alerted area departments at 4:55 p.m. Saturday to a residential structure fire believed to be on the 1200 block of Oakview Court in Moneta with flames visible, per a caller on scene.
It was later determined that the address of the incident was on the 1000 block of Dale Court in Moneta.
Crews from Moneta Fire Department (Company 8 – first due), Stewartsville¬Chamblissburg Fire Department (Company 13 – second due), Bedford Fire Department (Company 1), and Bedford County Department of Fire & Rescue (Medic 14-13) responded.
Medic 14-1, Forest Fire Department (Company 5), Ambulance 14, and Hardy Fire Department (Company 12) responded to the scene following the declaration of a mayday at 5:19 p.m. by a member on scene.
According to the Bedford Fire Department, Wagon 8-2 was the first to arrive to find heavy fire showing from side alpha. Ladder 1 (with six) arrived, established rapid intervention team on side A, began throwing ladders and established ventilation.
A K-9 was located and removed by the search group during the primary search but succumbed to its injuries after failed resuscitation efforts.
Approximately 10 minutes into the incident, a firefighter from Company 8 suffered a medical emergency, which resulted in a “firefighter down” transmission. The firefighter was quickly removed from the house, stabilized and transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
According to Bedford County Department of Fire & Rescue. The firefighter was originally transported by ground to Roanoke Memorial Hospital but later transferred by air to VCU Medical Center in Richmond and was in serious but stable condition.
The cause of the fire and the circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated by the Bedford County Fire Marshal’s Office and may be released at the completion of the investigation.
According to the Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department, crews worked for several hours until the fire was finally brought under control.
Engine 131, Engine 13, Tanker 13 and Brush 13 had responded, and while enroute, a mayday was called on the fire ground. Engine 131 arrived and was assigned to division 1 for fire attack to put the remaining fire out that had extended into the attic space.
Units operating were Wagon 82, Engine 8, Tanker 8, Utility 8, Engine 131, Tanker 13, Ladder 1, Tanker 1, Medic 14-1, Medic 14-13, Ambulance 14 and County 16.
A GoFundMe pages was set up for the homeowners, which claims that the family did not have home insurance, the home was a total loss, and in addition to the dog’s death, presents for children were destroyed.
Peaks View Christian Church, located at 1604 Moneta Road in Bedford, was listed as accepting donations for the family.
