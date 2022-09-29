Central and Southwest Virginia Honor Flight will execute Mission 5 on Oct. 21-23, taking veterans from the Bedford area to Washington, D.C., free of charge.
The trip will depart from and return to the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. The hub will be bringing area veterans from the World War II, Korean and Vietnam eras to the war memorials created in their honor.
“This will be the journey of a lifetime for many who were never properly thanked for their service,” stated Central and Southwest Virginia Honor Flight.
World War II veteran Jim Warren described his April 2018 Honor Flight as a “life changing trip as it showed us that we are heroes regardless of our activity during the war. I am grateful to the (National Honor Flight) founders for what they have done for the thousands of veterans they have brought to D.C. to thank us for what we did.”
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.