Life Guard 10 ‘Old Guard’ Reunion held

The Life Guard 10 “Old Guard” Reunion 2022 was held July 24.
Dave and Laura Pope hosted the reunion at their residence at Smith Mountain Lake, and Lynne “Kiser” Georgevich was the instigator and organizer.
Several of the original Life Guard 10 crew members from the Lewis Gale Hospital program were in attendance as well as many of the original Roanoke Memorial Hospital’s Life Guard 10 Pilots, Flight Nurses, Flight Medics and Dispatchers. Many had not seen each other since the ’80s and ’90s. Several family members also were in the gathering, totaling 42.
David Pope welcomed the crowd to the reunion, also recognizing several of the “Old Guard” that were not able to attend. A few who had died over the years were remembered with a moment of silence announced by Lynne Georgevich.
Prior to digging into the meal, David Linkous said a prayer and blessed the group as well as the food. Hamburgers, hot dogs and all the fixings, along with a plethora of sides and desserts were consumed.
Tall tales from days gone by were exchanged over the course of the afternoon and evening, producing laughter as well as a few tears.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.