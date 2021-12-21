Bank of Botetourt, which has a location at Smith Mountain Lake, announced that Tina M. Huffman has been hired as the deposit compliance officer.
She will work from the bank’s Buchanan Care Center. Huffman has 25 years of banking experience, starting as a teller before transitioning to an auditor and most recently as an assistant compliance, BSA and security officer.
“We are grateful to have Tina as part of our team and know that with her help, we will continue to improve our operations and compliance efforts,” stated Barbara G. Anderson, SVP and chief risk and compliance officer.
Huffman earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Radford University. She is a certified anti-money laundering specialist (CAMS) and has completed the Bank Secrecy Act Officer Certification Program (CBAO). Prior to her time with the bank, Huffman served in the Army as a radio repair noncommissioned officer (NCO) and obtained the rank of sergeant. She grew up in Fincastle and currently resides in the Buchanan area of Botetourt County.
Bank of Botetourt was chartered in 1899 and operates 13 retail offices in Botetourt, Rockbridge, Roanoke and Franklin counties and the City of Salem, all in Virginia. Bank of Botetourt also operates a mortgage division, Virginia Mountain Mortgage and a financial services division, Botetourt Wealth Management.
