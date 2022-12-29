The rooftop project at Glade Hill Elementary School is complete, according to Project Manager Darryl Spencer at the Monday, Nov. 14, meeting of the Franklin County School Board.
Also, the Franklin County High School (FCHS) stadium handrail project is on schedule to be completed by the end of February, according to minutes from the meeting.
During the operations update, Director of Operations Jason Guilliams shared that the division was awarded a security grant of approximately $50,000 for radios, vape detectors and cameras.
There are six open contracts for the transportation department, and Jeff Hodges was appointed transportation supervisor.
The Sontag project was scheduled to ship on Dec. 5.
The Benjamin Franklin Middle School (BFMS) HVAC cost estimates were scheduled to be presented to the school board meeting and the joint meeting with the board of supervisors this month. The survey was completed for the mobile units for BFMS.
Other topics discussed at the meeting include:
