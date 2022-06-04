Carol B. Myers has taken over as the new chief financial officer Southside Electric Cooperative (SEC), being the first woman to hold that senior management position in SEC’s 85-year history.
SEC’s service area includes parts of Smith Mountain Lake.
Myers began her duties April 30 after being appointed by SEC’s incoming CEO Jason Loehr. As chief financial officer, Myers will oversee the cooperative’s accounting, billing, purchasing, IT, warehouse, and buildings and grounds departments. Myers came to SEC in March 2021 as director of finance.
“I’m really excited to continue serving our membership in the new role,” Myers said. “I have been so happy here. I love the culture at the cooperative. Every person here works so hard to serve the membership. I am so lucky to be here because I am getting to serve the community, and that is a big part of who I am.”
