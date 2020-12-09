Bedford County officials were hit with a violation of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s COVID-19 orders from the Bedford County Health Department that relate to the Nov. 23 board of supervisors meeting.
The meeting involved a potential resolution that would block Northam’s executive order of having 25 or less people at gatherings and requiring mask mandates for children 5 and up.
Executive orders 63 and 67 were violated, according to reports. At the meeting, it was clear, even when livestreamed, that the meeting held more than 25 people, and many were sitting shoulder-to-shoulder with no face coverings. There were at least 75 in the room, reports stated.
In the notice, it was stated: “By holding a public meeting without requiring attendees to wear face coverings, maintain social distancing, and limit attendee numbers to less than 25 as required by the Orders, the Board and Chairman Sharp failed to take steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, as ordered by Governor Ralph S. Northam and State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, MD.”
The notice also stated that “any person willfully violating or refusing, failing or neglecting to comply with any regulation or order of the Board or Commissioner or any provision of this title shall be guilty of a Class 1 misdemeanor unless a different penalty is specified.”
County Attorney Patrick Skelley II responded, arguing that the governor’s orders provide exemptions for the “operation of government” and the media, who were present; that the meetings do not constitute gatherings per the orders; and that the crowd of people at the meeting were not invited but were there in protest for an item not even on the agenda.
Skelley said that the board of supervisors are bound by the Virginia Freedom of Information Act and the First Amendment of the Constitution to “allow citizens access to the political process” and cannot determine which citizens have means to access the meeting online. He also argued that the mask mandate applies to individuals and that enforcement of it is the responsibility of the health department, not the local governing body.
