Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount will welcome bluegrass/hip-hop ensemble Gangstagrass to Rocky Mount on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 8 p.m. Doors will open at 7 p.m.
Known most widely for the opening theme for the FX crime series “Justified,” the group’s distinctive sound has found fans all over the world.
Gangstagrass combines great American traditions of bluegrass, hip-hop and beyond to create a whole new musical genre that is more than the sum of its parts.
