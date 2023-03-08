The ACC Tournament opens its second day on Wednesday with a collection of games featuring local teams highlighting the action. Wake Forest and Syracuse open the day’s quartet of games at noon, followed by a matchup featuring No. 5 seed Pittsburgh and No. 13 seed Georgia Tech.
On Wednesday evening, North Carolina looks to extend its NCAA Tournament hopes at least one more day in a matchup with Boston College, who handled Louisville rather handily on Tuesday afternoon. The Tar Heels have been the most underachieving team in America this season, but now they have their chance for redemption.
In the nightcap, N.C. State will look to avoid a trap game and improve its NCAA Tournament seeding against defending ACC Tournament champion Virginia Tech.
While the spectators were in small supply for Tuesday’s action, which did not feature a single school from the Carolinas, and only one school - Virginia Tech - within a few hours’ driving distance to Greensboro, the crowds figure to be much larger on Wednesday.
In addition to the presence of Wake Forest in the opener, the back-to-back games featuring UNC and N.C. State Wednesday evening should bring out the fans to see the Tar Heels and Wolfpack play, as well as to root against one or the other of them.
No. 9 Wake Forest (18-13, 10-10) vs. No. 8 Syracuse (17-14, 10-10), 12:00 p.m. EST, ESPN
After finishing in the middle of the pack in the ACC standings this winter, Wake Forest and Syracuse look to bolster their postseason resumes - while getting a crack at top-seeded Miami in Thursday’s quarterfinal round - with a victory on Wednesday. Neither the Demon Deacons nor the Orange are currently projected as NCAA Tournament teams, but an upset of the Canes on Friday and a run to the ACC Tournament semifinals certainly wouldn’t hurt either of them.
Although Syracuse has struggled of late, losing four of its last five ACC regular season contests by an average of over 19 points per game, the Orange knocked off Wake Forest 72-63 when the two teams met in the Carrier Dome this past Saturday. Despite 21 points from standout Tyree Appleby - Wake Forest’s second ACC Player of the Year in as many seasons - the Orange controlled the action and secured a regular season tie with the Demon Deacons.
Syracuse, as usual, has plenty of firepower along the perimeter, with senior Joe Girard leading the Orange with 16.7 points per game, along with a 38.1 percent average from 3-point range. Freshman Judah Mintz has been one of the top newcomers in ACC play this winter, averaging 16.2 points, while junior big man Jesse Edwards has provided the Orange with production in the paint, averaging a double-double with 14.5 points and 10.0 rebounds a game.
The Demon Deacons will have the crowd on their side Wednesday afternoon, but the Orange proved just a few days ago that they have what it takes to handle Wake for a full 40 minutes. This game will be closer, but the Orange will do what it takes to get a shot at Miami on Thursday.
The pick: Syracuse 71, Wake Forest 69
No. 13 Georgia Tech (15-17, 6-14) vs. No. 5 Pittsburgh (21-10, 14-6), 2:30 p.m. EST, ESPN
Georgia Tech took advantage of a late call that went their way to knock off Florida State in Tuesday’s opening round - the fourth win in a row for the Yellow Jackets, and the seventh victory in their last nine outings. Josh Pastner’s squad is currently, along with Duke, one of the hottest teams in the ACC Tournament field. And they just might be positioned to pull off a big upset Wednesday afternoon if Pitt isn’t ready for them. Georgia Tech successfully held the score down into the low 60’s Tuesday against Florida State, and will similarly be looking to slow Pittsburgh down and keep the game low-scoring.
The Panthers are not by any means a sure thing for the NCAA Tournament, despite their resurgent 21-win season and Jeff Capel’s selection as ACC Coach of the Year. But Pitt handled Georgia Tech rather handily in the regular season, winning twice over the Yellow Jackets. With four players - Blake Hinson, Jamarius Burton, Nelly Cummings, and Greg Elliot - averaging double-digits in scoring, while also boasting the ACC’s Sixth Man of the Year in Nike Sibande, the Panthers have as much depth as any team in the league. The Yellow Jackets will surely give them a tough battle, but Pitt has too much firepower.
The pick: Pittsburgh 73, Georgia Tech 66
No. 10 Boston College (16-16, 9-11) vs. No. 7 North Carolina (19-12, 11-9), 7:00 p.m. EST, ESPN
Boston College put together a dominant second half performance on Tuesday afternoon to knock off the ACC’s last place team in Louisville. But will they have enough on Wednesday night to knock off a UNC team that is playing for its postseason life?
The Tar Heels have been quite the enigma - a group of highly-experienced veterans who added a solid freshman class, and one of the top portal transfers available last spring in Northwestern’s Pete Nance. But instead of living up to their preseason No. 1 billing, the Tar Heels quickly fell out of the national rankings before December, and hung around the middle of the ACC pack all winter.
A disastrous stretch of losses to Pittsburgh, Wake Forest, Miami, N.C. State, and Duke in recent weeks have the Tar Heels’ NCAA Tournament hopes hanging by a thread. The Tar Heels need victories, plain and simple, and it starts with the Eagles.
Boston College gave the Tar Heels plenty of fits when the two teams played in Chapel Hill in mid-January with its aggressive, attacking-the-basket style. But with their season on the line - and a potential matchup with Virginia looming on Thursday that could improve their NCAA Tournament prospects - the Tar Heels have no choice but to step up.
The pick: North Carolina 89, Boston College 71
No. 11 Virginia Tech (19-13, 8-12) vs. No. 6 N.C. State (22-9, 12-8), 9:30 p.m. EST, ESPN
N.C. State’s Kevin Keatts made a strong case for ACC Coach of the Year honors this season after leading the Wolfpack from a last place league finish in 2021-22 to a strong 22-win regular season that will result in a return to the Big Dance for the Wolfpack for the first time since 2018. But NCSU certainly doesn’t want to overlook Virginia Tech, who ran the table at last year’s ACC Tournament, and overcame an emotionally-charged Notre Dame team playing for their head coach on Tuesday night.
The Wolfpack have shown a nice balance of backcourt athleticism and frontcourt aggressiveness this winter, with their top three scorers - Jarkel Joiner (17.3 ppg), Terquavion Smith (16.8 ppg), and D.J. Burns (16.1 ppg) - combining for over 50 points per game. It took everything Virginia Tech had on Tuesday night to outlast Notre Dame by one point, and one has to wonder if they’ll have enough in the tank to knock off this rested, much-improved NCSU squad with plenty of incentive to make a deep run this week.
The pick: N.C. State 82, Virginia Tech 69
