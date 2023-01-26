An individual from Vinton was arrested after a traffic stop yielded drugs, a firearm and stolen property, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.
The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Community Action Team, in conjunction with the Blue Ridge Regional Drug Task Force (BRRDTF), conducted the traffic stop Jan. 10 at 11619 Lee Jackson Highway (H&H Market) in Bedford County.
BRRDTF consists of Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office, Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police.
The traffic stop yielded approximately one and a quarter pounds of methamphetamine, a firearm and a stolen enclosed trailer.
The driver of the vehicle, who was identified as Philip Edward Harless of Vinton, was charged and is currently being held with possession with intent to distribute 100g or more of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by convicted felon and possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I or II narcotic.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on a mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.
If you want more content like this, support local journalism by purchasing the Times Virginian newspaper at a local newsstand or subscribing at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to receive the print edition and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.