A couple of dangerous intersections in Franklin County are undergoing major renovations to make them safer. VDOT is installing roundabouts to improve safety and efficiency.
Construction on the first — at the intersection of Highway 122 and Hardy Road (Route 636) — began in May, but the history of the project goes back to 2016. Jason Bond, VDOT spokesman for the Salem District, explained that the Franklin County administration requested some type of intersection improvement. VDOT obtained funding, studied the intersection and the types of accidents that had been occurring, and initially determined that turning lanes would be the best solution.
Then in 2019 following a fatal accident, VDOT reevaluated the intersection and “found out that the crash pattern had changed,” Bond narrated. In previous years, rear-end collisions predominated, but the newer study indicated that rear-end crashes had decreased, while angle crashes and left-turn crashes increased.
The project went back to the drawing board, and VDOT came up with two options: traffic signals or a roundabout. In the end, the roundabout won out as a more efficient and greater safety option.
