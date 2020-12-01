It’s that time of the year again: Bell ringing season has begun.
Salvation Army red kettles can be seen at Roses, ANC stores, Wal-Mart, Kroger’s Rocky Mount, Kroger’s Westlake, Food Lion Rocky Mount and Moneta.
The money collected in Franklin County stays in Franklin County except for 12 cents out of every dollar, which goes to help other Salvation Army projects.
Salvation Army helps the needy of Franklin County with electricity, housing, food, clothing, and motel stay for domestic violence victims.
Last year, the local service unit provided more than $7,000 in school clothing for children from all county schools.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, the needs are growing, and the unit has limited funds to help.
“When you go by that red kettle, give as if you were the one needing help,” said Chairman Beth Wooten.
Donations may also be mailed to the Franklin County service unit of the Salvation Army at P.O. Box 161, Glade Hill, VA 24092.
To have money stay in Franklin County, it needs to be mailed to the above address or put it in the red kettles in Franklin County.
“Thank you for your support, and may God bless all your days,” Wooten said.
