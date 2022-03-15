The need for a qualified workforce continues to be an issue for area employers, especially now post pandemic with many businesses understaffed. In an effort to create an opportunity where we link local businesses that are actively hiring with qualified job hunters, the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its 11th Annual Job Fair Outdoors on June 23rd, 2022 from 10 AM to 2 PM at the Forest Public Library, located at 15583 Forest Road, Forest VA.
This event will be free and open to the public to attend, featuring businesses in our area that are actively hiring for employees and interns and they will be accepting resumes in person from job seekers.
The Chamber is currently recruiting businesses to participate that will be actively hiring in the next 3 to 6 months. Booth spaces are available for $180 for members and $280 for non-members and includes, advance promotion for the business participants.
Please contact Kayla Waller at 540-586-9401 for more information or if you would like to be a sponsor for this event or business participant.
