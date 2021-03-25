The Virginia Department of Health’s Pittsylvania/Danville Health District and Southside Health District are vaccinating those in Phase 1c while continuing to vaccinate in Phase 1a and 1b.
While vaccine supply is increasing, it remains limited, so it will be provided first to those who are most at risk of COVID-19.
Phase 1a prioritizes health care personnel and those in long-term care facilities. Phase 1b prioritizes those 65 and older and frontline essential workers and people who are at increased risk of severe illness (as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra-precautions/people-with-medical-conditions.html). Phase 1c includes other essential workers, in this order:
1. Energy
2. Water, wastewater and waste removal workers (includes recycling removal workers)
3. Housing and Construction
4. Food Service
5. Transportation and Logistics
6. Institutions of Higher Education Faculty/Staff
7. Finance
8. Information Technology & Communication
9. Media
10. Legal Services
11. Public Safety (engineers)
12. Other Public Health Workers
All phases are identified in detail at www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine. Overlap of vaccination of phases may occur to ensure people in each phase are vaccinated as quickly and efficiently as possible.
Vaccines remain available only by preregistration and appointment. To preregister, or to update your preregistration record, visit www.vaccine.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682). English- and Spanish-speaking operators are available. Translation services also are available, in more than 100 languages. For TTY, dial 7-1-1.
“Everyone is encouraged to preregister, so that when your vaccine is available, you can get it as quickly as possible,” said Scott J. Spillmann, M.D., M.P.H., director of the Pittsylvania/Danville and Southside Health Districts.
For those who receive an appointment for a vaccine, follow these guidelines at the vaccination site:
• Plan to arrive no earlier than 20 minutes prior to appointment time. You will not be allowed in early to receive vaccine.
• No walk-ins will be accepted. Preregister to be contacted for an appointment.
• Plan to bring a copy of your invitation (email or text) or proof of your name.
The decision to move from one phase to the next is made in coordination with local and state health officials and is dependent upon a variety of factors, including whether vaccine demand decreases despite strong efforts to engage eligible populations, particularly among those who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.
Anyone who lives or works in Virginia will be eligible for a vaccine in Phase 2, which is expected by May 1.
“We continue to need volunteers to support our vaccination efforts, particularly those who are certified to give vaccines,” Dr. Spillmann continued. “Through the Medical Reserve Corps, anyone can volunteer to provide medical and non-medical support to help our communities recover from this pandemic.”
For more information, visit www.vamrc.org. For more information on COVID-19 in Virginia, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine.
