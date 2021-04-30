On Monday, April 26, the Bedford County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to allow a special use permit for Eastlake Community Church (ECC) to implement three athletic fields that will be used by Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy.
Supervisors Mickey Johnson and Edgar Tuck abstained from voting due to their affiliation with ECC.
On March 16, ECC was one step closer after the Bedford County Planning Commission unanimously voted in favor and sent it to the board of supervisors for the final say. Now with Monday’s vote, ECC can officially move through with their plans.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
