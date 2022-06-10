Dudley Elementary School Principal Dana Kelley has announced the Principals List and Honor Roll for the fourth quarter at the school.
The Principals List consists of students achieving all A’s; Honor Roll consist of students achieving all A’s and B’s.
Principal’s List
Third Grade: Harper Bowen, William Costen, Isabella Dillon, Kelee Kent, Elinor Liga, Cheyenne Lynch, Cole Mattson, Lane McMillan, Jace Mills, Chanlin Phillips, Preston Rogers, McKenzie Strough and Alyssa Taylor.
Fourth Grade: Jackson Bailey, Jakob Sides, Andrew Sisinni and Will Slocum.
Fifth Grade: Stephen Huynh, Omar Nur and William Pasley.
Honor Roll List
Third Grade: E’Mya Cannito, Regan Dyer, Nicole Fairweather, Breezy Goodson, Ka’Myah Hash, Kamirah Hebb, Audrey Hodnett, Catalyeah Likens, Kimber Patterson, Colton Slaughter, Brooklyn Wilson and Christian Wood.
Fourth Grade: Finn Arthur, Kate Blankenship, Jalen Hinchman, Tavin Jalbert, Carter Keith, Jackson Kent, Sarah Landes, Avery Thompson, Reef Warden and Will Waters.
Fifth Grade: Hayden Blankenship, Logan Blankenship, Addison Bowen, Silas Brown, Evan Duncan, Jared Horton, Athena Osborne, Elijah Penantel, Lilah Sigmon, Bo Waters and Dash Willard.
