The Franklin County Board of Supervisors in August denied a special-use permit for short-term rental use of a property in the Gills Creek district.
Hollie Hall, applicant and owner, wanted to rent out 23.48 acres of property on the 700 block of Juniper Road to tourists until she could sell her existing home and move in.
The house is a two-story, single-family residence built in 1900 that consists of four bedrooms and one full-bathroom, and has a living area of 1,668 square feet. The house sits on a private gravel driveway and has access to two private boating docks on Smith Mountain Lake.
The Franklin County Board of Supervisors voted 5-1 on Aug. 16 to deny the permit after neighbors brought up issues, including traffic that will affect the private gravel road that the community maintains.
Chairman Ronnie Thompson, who represents the Boone District, was the only supervisor for approving the permit.
