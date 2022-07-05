Bank of Botetourt, which has a location in the Smith Mountain Lake area, recently announced that it has been recognized as one of American Banker’s Top 200 Community Banks in the U.S.
In its May 2022 issue, American Banker ranked Bank of Botetourt 165th on the list of the country’s 200 top-performing publicly traded community banks with assets under $2 billion, based on three-year return on average equity (ROAE) as of Dec. 31, 2021. Source: Capital Performance Group.
“Bank of Botetourt is honored to be recognized in American Banker’s Top 200 list,” said G. Lyn Hayth, III, President and CEO. “Against the multitude of unknowns from the past several years, our team continued to meet and surpass strategic goals. The culmination of these combined efforts contributed to the Bank’s strong financial performance resulting in this recognition.”
Over the past several years, the bank has been voted best employer and best bank by SWVA Living, platinum bank by HOME Magazine, and best regionally/locally based bank by The Roanoker Magazine.
“This recognition from American Banker is further validation of the success the bank has found in focusing on strong relationships with customers and shareholders while leading in corporate citizenship to strengthen the communities where the bank conducts business,” the bank stated.
Bank of Botetourt is one of seven Virginia community banks that made the list. Nationwide, the number of community banks continues to decline from more than 8,300 in 2000 to 4,277 as of June 2020.
Bank of Botetourt recently reported profitable first quarter 2022 results with net income of $1.54 million, or $0.80 per basic share. At March 31, select financial information and key highlights included return on average assets of 0.9 percent and ROAE of 10.41 percent.
