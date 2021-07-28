The Smith Mountain Lake Association and Ferrum College announce the results of the fourth bi-weekly water quality monitoring session at Smith Mountain Lake.
This ongoing joint effort is comprised of 58 lake residents sampling at 84 sites around the lake, and scientists at the Ferrum College Water Quality Lab who perform an analysis of the collected samples while also performing their own bacteria sampling, algae sampling and water temperature depth profiling at various sites around the lake.
Bacterial Sampling
The fourth round of bacterial testing around the lake for the summer was conducted by student scientists from Ferrum College. All locations tested were within the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) standard for recreational waters. There have been no instances of bacterial concentrations in excess of this standard during any of the four sampling periods conducted this summer.
Water Clarity
Water clarity depth in the lake has declined in the current period, from an average of 2.49 meters during the previous sampling period to 1.99 meters in the current period. It is typical to see the clarity depth decline as summer temperatures warm the water and encourage algae growth. Increased boating activity during the summer months also contributes to reduced water clarity. Nevertheless, water clarity has been better in each sampling period this year compared to last year.
Chlorophyll-a
The collected water samples are analyzed by the Ferrum College Water Quality Lab for concentration of Chlorophyll-a, an indication of algae growth in the lake. The average Chlorophyll-a concentration in the lake increased slightly to 6.5 parts per billion (ppb), compared to an average of 6 ppb during the previous sampling period. These readings are considered normal and are indicative of a healthy lake. Importantly, the concentration of blue-green algae has remained favorably low, at only 5 percent of the total organisms measured.
